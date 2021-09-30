WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.09% of WEX worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,860,000 after buying an additional 112,824 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 799,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,074,000 after acquiring an additional 233,414 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Shares of WEX opened at $175.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

