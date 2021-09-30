WHALE Reaches One Day Volume of $1.21 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. WHALE has a total market cap of $72.66 million and $1.21 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $11.59 or 0.00026468 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WHALE has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

