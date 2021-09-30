Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.99 Million

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post $329.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $307.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 377.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.