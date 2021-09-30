Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.99 Million

Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post $329.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $307.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 377.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

