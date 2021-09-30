Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

FREE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $443.83 million, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

