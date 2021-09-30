Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.
FREE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $443.83 million, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $9,218,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Whole Earth Brands
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
