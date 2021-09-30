Widercoin (WDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,782.00

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $267,676.49 and $42,782.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00102612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00136593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,054.39 or 1.00314511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.03 or 0.06879059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00757680 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.