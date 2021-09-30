William Blair Weighs in on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.56.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $394.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $399.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

