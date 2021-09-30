Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $206.48

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.48 ($2.70) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.94). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 1,893,854 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.48. The company has a market capitalization of £192.66 million and a PE ratio of -42.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

