Wing Finance (WING) Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $30.33 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.27 or 0.00035461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00101770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00136926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,083.25 or 1.00037261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.27 or 0.06855033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.25 or 0.00769154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,111,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,986,030 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

