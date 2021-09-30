Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT stock remained flat at $$8.89 on Thursday. 65,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.