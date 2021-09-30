WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the August 31st total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,110,000 after purchasing an additional 336,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after buying an additional 195,532 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $12,393,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at about $7,769,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CXSE traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. 4,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,823. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

