WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.99 and last traded at $35.03. Approximately 177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.