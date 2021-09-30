WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.13

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and traded as low as $41.95. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 124,915 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 163.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 50.4% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 63,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

