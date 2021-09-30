WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.13

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and traded as low as $41.95. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 124,915 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 163.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 50.4% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 63,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

