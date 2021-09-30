WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Trading Up 0.8%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 442,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,228,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKEY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.