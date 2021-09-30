Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.83 Million

Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce $314.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.47 million and the lowest is $312.50 million. Wix.com reported sales of $254.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $193.88 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $193.73 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.24 and a 200 day moving average of $266.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

