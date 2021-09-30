Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 12,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,898. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.