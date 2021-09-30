Woodcoin (LOG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,332.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $657,595.28 and approximately $51,332.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,707.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.38 or 0.06880737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00348699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.04 or 0.01141780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00107074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.09 or 0.00572195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.69 or 0.00470601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00294490 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.