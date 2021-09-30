Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.00

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.00 and traded as high as $17.05. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 45,994 shares changing hands.

Separately, CLSA raised Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

