Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 481,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,989. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,497 shares of company stock valued at $766,542. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worthington Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Worthington Industries worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

