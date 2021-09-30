Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,497 shares of company stock valued at $766,542. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worthington Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Worthington Industries worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.