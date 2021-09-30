Wownero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $192,202.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $21.37 million and $192,202.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002172 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00102612 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

