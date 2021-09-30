Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Cap Reaches $92.23 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.00 or 0.00126447 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $92.23 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00117962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00173092 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

