Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,649. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.
About Wynn Macau
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.