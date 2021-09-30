Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,649. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

