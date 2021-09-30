X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.27

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and traded as low as $37.56. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 2,444,468 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 509.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,445,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,612,000 after buying an additional 1,208,650 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the second quarter valued at about $24,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 323.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 403,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $17,724,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 21.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 379,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,162 shares in the last quarter.

