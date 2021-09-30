Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.43.
Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.
Xcel Energy Company Profile
Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.
