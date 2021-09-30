Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.60). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.66. 168,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,376. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

