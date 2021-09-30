Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,838,600 shares, an increase of 803.6% from the August 31st total of 3,191,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 247.1 days.

OTCMKTS:XIACF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,565. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.