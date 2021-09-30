Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,838,600 shares, an increase of 803.6% from the August 31st total of 3,191,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 247.1 days.
OTCMKTS:XIACF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,565. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.76.
About Xiaomi
