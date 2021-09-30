Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $55.60

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $58.18. Xometry shares last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 82 shares.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

Get Xometry alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,323,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,470,000. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.