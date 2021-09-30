Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,837 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.35. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

