Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,651 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in UGI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE UGI opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

