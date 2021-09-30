Xponance Inc. Buys 2,188 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $146.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.