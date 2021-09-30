Xponance Inc. Buys 770 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lithia Motors by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $345.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.26. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

