Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.06 and a 200 day moving average of $160.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $194.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

