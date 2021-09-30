Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,402 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after acquiring an additional 716,986 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

