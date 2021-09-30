Xponance Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 20.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint stock opened at $175.90 on Thursday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $175.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $308.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

