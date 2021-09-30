Xponance Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $122.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.