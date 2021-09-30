Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 29.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 27.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

