Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $161.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.15 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.30.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.