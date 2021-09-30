Xponance Inc. Purchases 11,528 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

