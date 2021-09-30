Xponance Inc. Purchases 676 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

LSTR opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

