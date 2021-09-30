Xponance Inc. Sells 4,985 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total transaction of $140,505.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,440.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $4,412,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $205.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.33. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

