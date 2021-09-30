XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 50.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $361,845.06 and $124.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 61.3% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00151303 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00081718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00102499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00137719 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013806 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

