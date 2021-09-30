Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 96.1% in September

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKMR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 939,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,440. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

