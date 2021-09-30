Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 96.1% in September

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DKMR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 939,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,440. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
