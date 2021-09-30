Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.21

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.21 and traded as low as C$13.60. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 2,827 shares.

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

