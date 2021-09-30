Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $386 million-$388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.19 million.Yext also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

