Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.