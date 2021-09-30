YFIVE FINANCE Price Tops $3.54 on Major Exchanges (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00008213 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $79,852.57 and $143,548.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YFIVE FINANCE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00117336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00173089 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFIVE FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFIVE FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.