YGGDRASH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,507.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00054691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00118250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172595 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.