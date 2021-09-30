YIELD App Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. YIELD App has a market cap of $53.94 million and approximately $496,957.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000976 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00117607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00169758 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 126,101,239 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

