Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Short Interest Update

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 1,123.1% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunhong International by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

ZGYH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,327. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Yunhong International has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.