Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $817.56 Million

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post sales of $817.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $835.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $796.34 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $759.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 133.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

